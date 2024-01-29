Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.83 million shares of the Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.39, and it changed around -$0.03 or -1.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.15B. IAG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.34, offering almost -39.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.99, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.74% since then. We note from Iamgold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.34 million.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.34% year-to-date, but still up 4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) is -9.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.38 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Iamgold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.24 percent over the past six months and at a 157.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 150.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $294.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.00%.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Iamgold Corp. shares, and 63.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.51%. Iamgold Corp. stock is held by 240 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 9.71% of the shares, which is about 46.75 million shares worth $111.96 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with 6.53% or 31.42 million shares worth $75.25 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 27.54 million shares worth $65.95 million, making up 5.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 17.76 million shares worth around $42.54 million, which represents about 3.69% of the total shares outstanding.