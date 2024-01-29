Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ: HUBC) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In today’s recent session, 8.66 million shares of the Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) have been traded, and its beta is -1.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.79, and it changed around $0.13 or 7.83% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $223.30M. HUBC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $165.91, offering almost -9168.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.47, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.88% since then. We note from Hub Cyber Security Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 545.09K.

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) trade information

Instantly HUBC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 7.83% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -17.51% year-to-date, but still up 5.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC) is -16.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.55 day(s).

Hub Cyber Security Ltd (NASDAQ:HUBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.12% of Hub Cyber Security Ltd shares, and 13.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.09%. Hub Cyber Security Ltd stock is held by 16 institutions, with Bank of Montreal/Can/ being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.08% of the shares, which is about 2.57 million shares worth $1.21 million.

Lynwood Capital Management Inc., with 1.26% or 1.55 million shares worth $0.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.