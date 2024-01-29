How To Invest In Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.55, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.25M. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.95, offering almost -800.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.56K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -34.58% year-to-date, but still down -26.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is -48.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.12 day(s).

Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts

Akoustis Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -76.38 percent over the past six months and at a 18.18% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 5.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.99 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc to make $8.47 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%.

AKTS Dividends

Akoustis Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.75% of Akoustis Technologies Inc shares, and 47.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.01%.

Blackrock Inc. and Vanguard Group Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.79 million shares worth $15.22 million, making up 6.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Group Inc held roughly 3.74 million shares worth around $11.88 million, which represents about 5.16% of the total shares outstanding.