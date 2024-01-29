Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ: HSCS) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 4.85 million shares of the Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) were traded, and its beta was 3.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around $0.02 or 13.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.55M. HSCS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -2721.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.43% since then. We note from Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.37 million.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Instantly HSCS has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -19.06% year-to-date, but still up 16.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) is -19.11% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

HSCS Dividends

Heart Test Laboratories Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.50% of Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares, and 1.18% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.41%. Heart Test Laboratories Inc stock is held by 13 institutions, with Tradition Wealth Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.36% of the shares, which is about 0.15 million shares worth $0.13 million.

Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group, with 1.03% or 0.11 million shares worth $0.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.