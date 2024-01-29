Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE: DNA): How It Has Performed & Trended

In the last trading session, 14.92 million shares of the Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.29, and it changed around $0.03 or 2.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.58B. DNA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -97.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.18% since then. We note from Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 22.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.18 million.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) trade information

Instantly DNA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.67% year-to-date, but still up 6.61% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) is -27.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 233.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.18 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (DNA) estimates and forecasts

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.41 percent over the past six months and at a 51.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 64.80% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 31.70% per year for the next five years.

DNA Dividends

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 01 and March 05.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.05% of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc shares, and 84.59% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.01%. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc stock is held by 445 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.06% of the shares, which is about 241.08 million shares worth $448.41 million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC, with 11.38% or 182.19 million shares worth $329.77 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 116.78 million shares worth $211.37 million, making up 7.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF held roughly 51.14 million shares worth around $92.57 million, which represents about 3.19% of the total shares outstanding.