Geron Corp. (NASDAQ: GERN) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.64 million shares of the Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.09, and it changed around -$0.07 or -3.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.13B. GERN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.73, offering almost -78.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.68, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.62% since then. We note from Geron Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.30 million.

Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) trade information

Instantly GERN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.18% year-to-date, but still up 2.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Geron Corp. (NASDAQ:GERN) is -4.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.61 day(s).

Geron Corp. (GERN) estimates and forecasts

Geron Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.43 percent over the past six months and at a 5.41% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Geron Corp. to make $70k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $103k and $21k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -32.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 233.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.28%. Geron Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 7.21% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.