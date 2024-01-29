Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM)

In the last trading session, 3.1 million shares of the Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) were traded, and its beta was 2.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around -$0.02 or -6.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $35.00M. VRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.82, offering almost -1075.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.17% since then. We note from Vroom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.13 million.

Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) trade information

Instantly VRM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.47% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -59.47% year-to-date, but still down -44.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vroom Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) is -60.98% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.6 day(s).

Vroom Inc. (VRM) estimates and forecasts

Vroom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -87.88 percent over the past six months and at a 35.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 39.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -5.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -54.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $232 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vroom Inc. to make $234.9 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $209.35 million and $239.88 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -41.26%.

VRM Dividends

Vroom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.