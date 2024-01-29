Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: PYXS)

In the last trading session, 6.9 million shares of the Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.95, and it changed around $0.79 or 25.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.95M. PYXS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.92, offering almost -75.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.35, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 65.82% since then. We note from Pyxis Oncology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 209.73K.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Instantly PYXS has showed a green trend with a performance of 25.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 119.44% year-to-date, but still up 69.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 127.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.63 day(s).

Pyxis Oncology Inc (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Pyxis Oncology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 68.09 percent over the past six months and at a 46.30% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 53.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.70% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Pyxis Oncology Inc to make $250k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.

Pyxis Oncology Inc earnings are expected to increase by 46.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 34.60% per year for the next five years.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 26.

Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.90% of Pyxis Oncology Inc shares, and 19.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.89%. Pyxis Oncology Inc stock is held by 62 institutions, with Laurion Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.02% of the shares, which is about 3.17 million shares worth $8.12 million.

Tang Capital Management, LLC, with 4.52% or 1.79 million shares worth $4.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.75 million shares worth $1.92 million, making up 1.89% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Tekla Healthcare Investors held roughly 0.48 million shares worth around $1.23 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.