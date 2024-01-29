Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE: PBR)

In today’s recent session, 3.57 million shares of the Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.12, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.41% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.71B. PBR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.21, offering almost -0.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.17, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.44% since then. We note from Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.31 million.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) trade information

Instantly PBR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.41% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.20% year-to-date, but still up 9.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR) is 5.81% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (PBR) estimates and forecasts

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 25.64 percent over the past six months and at a -27.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -28.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -17.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $27.81 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR to make $26.68 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.15 billion and $26.84 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -0.60%.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR earnings are expected to increase by -30.69% in 2024, but the outlook is negative -7.60% per year for the next five years.

PBR Dividends

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.43 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.47. It is important to note, however, that the 14.43% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR (NYSE:PBR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR shares, and 22.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 22.16%. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. Petrobras ADR stock is held by 613 institutions, with GQG Partners LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.67% of the shares, which is about 211.01 million shares worth $2.92 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 1.54% or 57.35 million shares worth $793.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 48.71 million shares worth $715.05 million, making up 1.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Advisors Inner Circle Fund III-GQG Partners Emerging Markets Equity Fd held roughly 44.26 million shares worth around $612.18 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.