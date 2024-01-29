Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL)

In today’s recent session, 2.88 million shares of the PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.12, and it changed around $0.34 or 0.55% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $66.97B. PYPL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $88.62, offering almost -42.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $50.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.11% since then. We note from PayPal Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.97 million.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) trade information

Instantly PYPL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.55% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 1.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is -0.89% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.26 day(s).

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) estimates and forecasts

PayPal Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.03 percent over the past six months and at a 20.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 30 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 27 analysts expect PayPal Holdings Inc to make $6.93 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $7.38 billion and $7.04 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -1.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 7.28%. PayPal Holdings Inc earnings are expected to increase by 20.54% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 18.20% per year for the next five years.

PYPL Dividends

PayPal Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 12.

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.22% of PayPal Holdings Inc shares, and 71.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.79%. PayPal Holdings Inc stock is held by 2,527 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 8.29% of the shares, which is about 91.22 million shares worth $5.7 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.52% or 71.7 million shares worth $4.48 billion as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 34.18 million shares worth $2.13 billion, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 26.38 million shares worth around $1.65 billion, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.