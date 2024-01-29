Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Oscar Health Inc (NYSE: OSCR)

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.94, and it changed around $0.47 or 3.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.93B. OSCR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.51, offering almost 3.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 75.12% since then. We note from Oscar Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.49 million.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) trade information

Instantly OSCR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.81% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 41.48% year-to-date, but still up 17.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR) is 39.04% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.95 day(s).

Oscar Health Inc (OSCR) estimates and forecasts

Oscar Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 72.60 percent over the past six months and at a 54.39% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 31.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 194.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.42 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Oscar Health Inc to make $1.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $995.13 million and $1.15 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 42.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 43.50%.

OSCR Dividends

Oscar Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 07.

Oscar Health Inc (NYSE:OSCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.66% of Oscar Health Inc shares, and 83.86% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.28%. Oscar Health Inc stock is held by 245 institutions, with Alphabet Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.87% of the shares, which is about 24.04 million shares worth $193.79 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.64% or 12.4 million shares worth $99.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Longleaf Partners Small-Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 5.91 million shares worth $47.66 million, making up 3.17% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.94 million shares worth around $31.73 million, which represents about 2.11% of the total shares outstanding.