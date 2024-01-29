Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OPEN)

In the last trading session, 16.27 million shares of the Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.35, and it changed around -$0.03 or -0.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.24B. OPEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.41, offering almost -61.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.16% since then. We note from Opendoor Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 21.48 million.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

Instantly OPEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -25.22% year-to-date, but still up 6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) is -28.42% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 74.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Opendoor Technologies Inc (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Opendoor Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -21.18 percent over the past six months and at a -31.52% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.20%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc earnings are expected to increase by 71.98% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 5.20% per year for the next five years.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 15.

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.04% of Opendoor Technologies Inc shares, and 62.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.22%. Opendoor Technologies Inc stock is held by 395 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.30% of the shares, which is about 74.48 million shares worth $299.42 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.46% or 49.19 million shares worth $197.75 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 21.67 million shares worth $110.73 million, making up 3.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 16.34 million shares worth around $65.68 million, which represents about 2.48% of the total shares outstanding.