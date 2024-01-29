Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: FUSN)

In the last trading session, 1.87 million shares of the Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) were traded, and its beta was -0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.89, and it changed around $0.23 or 2.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $788.54M. FUSN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.68, offering almost 1.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.31, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.79% since then. We note from Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 780.37K.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) trade information

Instantly FUSN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 13.32% year-to-date, but still up 19.41% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FUSN) is 36.64% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.13 day(s).

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (FUSN) estimates and forecasts

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 225.07 percent over the past six months and at a 28.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 24.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 52.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $410k in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc to make $20k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $140k and $28k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 192.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -28.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -118.51%.

FUSN Dividends

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.