Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ESPR)

In the last trading session, 4.99 million shares of the Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.13, and it changed around $0.05 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $362.99M. ESPR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.90, offering almost -223.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 67.14% since then. We note from Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.79 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.74 million.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) trade information

Instantly ESPR has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -28.76% year-to-date, but still up 5.45% over the last five days. On the other hand, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) is -17.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) estimates and forecasts

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 53.24 percent over the past six months and at a 41.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.80%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 42.62% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 16.90% per year for the next five years.

ESPR Dividends

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.28% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 47.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 47.75%. Esperion Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 157 institutions, with Wasatch Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.28% of the shares, which is about 13.14 million shares worth $18.26 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 8.59% or 9.19 million shares worth $12.78 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.06 million shares worth $5.64 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund held roughly 3.6 million shares worth around $5.0 million, which represents about 3.36% of the total shares outstanding.