Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK)

In today’s recent session, 1.14 million shares of the Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.65. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.60, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $319.50M. EXK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.55, offering almost -184.37% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.61, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -0.63% since then. We note from Endeavour Silver Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.05 million.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) trade information

Instantly EXK has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.62% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -18.78% year-to-date, but still down -7.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) is -21.57% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.68 day(s).

Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) estimates and forecasts

Endeavour Silver Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.10 percent over the past six months and at a -75.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -7.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -2.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $49.47 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Endeavour Silver Corp. to make $54.89 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.99 million and $55.46 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -39.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.78%.

EXK Dividends

Endeavour Silver Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 11.

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of Endeavour Silver Corp. shares, and 26.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.25%. Endeavour Silver Corp. stock is held by 162 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.89% of the shares, which is about 19.7 million shares worth $56.92 million.

ETF Managers Group, LLC, with 2.74% or 5.45 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 10.19 million shares worth $24.76 million, making up 5.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held roughly 7.84 million shares worth around $19.06 million, which represents about 3.94% of the total shares outstanding.