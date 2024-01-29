Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CELH)

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.76, and it changed around -$0.66 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.99B. CELH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.95, offering almost -33.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.32% since then. We note from Celsius Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.34 million.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) trade information

Instantly CELH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.06% year-to-date, but still down -1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH) is -7.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.2 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.29 day(s).

Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH) estimates and forecasts

Celsius Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 5.29 percent over the past six months and at a 185.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 98.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $329.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Celsius Holdings Inc to make $389.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $177.96 million and $218.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 85.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 78.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -69.13%.

CELH Dividends

Celsius Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

Celsius Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CELH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 41.84% of Celsius Holdings Inc shares, and 61.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.73%. Celsius Holdings Inc stock is held by 585 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2023, it held 38.78% of the shares, which is about 22.18 million shares worth $1.14 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 25.42% or 14.54 million shares worth $749.38 million as of Sep 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2023. The former held 7.29 million shares worth $375.9 million, making up 12.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.68 million shares worth around $241.21 million, which represents about 8.18% of the total shares outstanding.