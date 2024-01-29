EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: EZGO)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) were traded, and its beta was 1.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.10, and it changed around $0.0 or 2.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.61M. EZGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.77, offering almost -2670.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 20.0% since then. We note from EZGO Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.90 million.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) trade information

Instantly EZGO has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.04% year-to-date, but still up 8.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO) is -1.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.31 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

EZGO Dividends

EZGO Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

EZGO Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:EZGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.26% of EZGO Technologies Ltd shares, and 3.75% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.13%. EZGO Technologies Ltd stock is held by 10 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.16% of the shares, which is about 85800.0 shares worth $0.14 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.13% or 65070.0 shares worth $0.11 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2944.0 shares worth $4327.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.