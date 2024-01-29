Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ: CYN) In 2024: Will It Be A Valuable Investment?

In the last trading session, 56.56 million shares of the Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) were traded, and its beta was -1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.27, and it changed around $0.05 or 23.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.31M. CYN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.38, offering almost -411.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 55.56% since then. We note from Cyngn Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 38.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.09 million.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) trade information

Instantly CYN has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 83.90% year-to-date, but still up 110.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN) is 71.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).

Cyngn Inc (CYN) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 491.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $100k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cyngn Inc to make $1 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $262k and $872k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -61.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.70%.

CYN Dividends

Cyngn Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 15 and March 19.

Cyngn Inc (NASDAQ:CYN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.45% of Cyngn Inc shares, and 51.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.00%. Cyngn Inc stock is held by 26 institutions, with Redpoint Management, Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.09% of the shares, which is about 2.46 million shares worth $2.87 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.67% or 0.58 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.48 million shares worth $0.56 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.1 million shares worth around $0.12 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.