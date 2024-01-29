Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRBP)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.6 million shares of the Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.24, and it changed around -$5.25 or -17.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $107.14M. CRBP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.96, offering almost -64.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 91.3% since then. We note from Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 562.75K.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) trade information

Instantly CRBP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -17.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 301.32% year-to-date, but still up 218.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) is 319.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28050.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP) estimates and forecasts

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 267.27 percent over the past six months and at a -22.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.20% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.24%.

CRBP Dividends

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc shares, and 16.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.01%. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc stock is held by 35 institutions, with Ikarian Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.35% of the shares, which is about 0.19 million shares worth $1.51 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.06% or 0.18 million shares worth $1.41 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.11 million shares worth $0.88 million, making up 2.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 62059.0 shares worth around $0.49 million, which represents about 1.40% of the total shares outstanding.