Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 22.59 million shares of the Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) were traded, and its beta was 3.80. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.01, and it changed around $0.71 or 9.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.48B. CLSK currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.56, offering almost -69.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.04, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 74.53% since then. We note from Cleanspark Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 20.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 24.32 million.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Instantly CLSK has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -27.38% year-to-date, but still up 16.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK) is -31.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.86 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

Cleanspark Inc (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

Cleanspark Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 36.92 percent over the past six months and at a 24.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 56.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 119.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $69.15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Cleanspark Inc to make $103.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 130.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.20%.

CLSK Dividends

Cleanspark Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 08.

Cleanspark Inc (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.36% of Cleanspark Inc shares, and 38.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 39.23%. Cleanspark Inc stock is held by 219 institutions, with Toroso Investments, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 79.86% of the shares, which is about 3.89 million shares worth $16.7 million.

Millennium Management Llc, with 70.92% or 3.46 million shares worth $14.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.0 million shares worth $17.16 million, making up 82.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF held roughly 3.89 million shares worth around $23.4 million, which represents about 79.90% of the total shares outstanding.