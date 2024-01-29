China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX: CPHI) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 0.22 million shares of the China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) were traded, and its beta was 0.96. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.97M. CPHI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.15, offering almost -1177.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.94 million.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) trade information

Instantly CPHI has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.64% year-to-date, but still up 0.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI) is -19.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 50580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

1 analysts expect China Pharma Holdings Inc. to make $20.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2012. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.98 million and $18.12 million respectively. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.70%.

CPHI Dividends

China Pharma Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

China Pharma Holdings Inc. (AMEX:CPHI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.87% of China Pharma Holdings Inc. shares, and 0.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 2.05%. China Pharma Holdings Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.56% of the shares, which is about 63850.0 shares worth $21779.0.

Millennium Management Llc, with 0.32% or 36672.0 shares worth $12508.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 14500.0 shares worth $4945.0, making up 0.13% of all outstanding shares.