Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU) Stock: Can It Change The Game?

In the last trading session, 0.98 million shares of the Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) were traded, and its beta was 0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around -$0.01 or -1.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $74.29M. CELU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.06, offering almost -211.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.94% since then. We note from Celularity Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 38.76% year-to-date, but still up 16.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU) is 103.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.06 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

Celularity Inc (CELU) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 248.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.10%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 29 and April 02.

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 43.26% of Celularity Inc shares, and 17.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.26%. Celularity Inc stock is held by 51 institutions, with Starr International Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.00% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $8.14 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company, with 4.00% or 7.64 million shares worth $4.07 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $0.87 million, making up 0.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.84 million shares worth around $0.45 million, which represents about 0.44% of the total shares outstanding.