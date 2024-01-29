Can Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) Shares Make A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.72. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $343.51M. PGEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.01, offering almost -45.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.81, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.3% since then. We note from Precigen Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) trade information

Instantly PGEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.99% year-to-date, but still up 7.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN) is 2.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.94 day(s).

Precigen Inc (PGEN) estimates and forecasts

Precigen Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.40 percent over the past six months and at a 15.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.50%. Precigen Inc earnings are expected to increase by 10.79% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 2.40% per year for the next five years.

PGEN Dividends

Precigen Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 04 and March 08.

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.49% of Precigen Inc shares, and 63.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.79%. Precigen Inc stock is held by 184 institutions, with Patient Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 11.24 million shares worth $12.93 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.06% or 10.37 million shares worth $11.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Trust for Advised Port-Patient Opportunity Trust and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 11.0 million shares worth $15.62 million, making up 4.31% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.23 million shares worth around $4.86 million, which represents about 1.66% of the total shares outstanding.