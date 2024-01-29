Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s (NASDAQ: BFRG) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.53 million shares of the Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.45, and it changed around -$1.59 or -22.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $33.19M. BFRG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.50, offering almost -74.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 56.7% since then. We note from Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 14.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.42 million.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) trade information

Instantly BFRG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -22.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 67.18% year-to-date, but still down -18.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG) is 95.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 68520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.33 day(s).

BFRG Dividends

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in February.

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:BFRG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 70.07% of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc shares, and 7.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.30%. Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc stock is held by 11 institutions, with Bank of America Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.08% of the shares, which is about 5022.0 shares worth $17878.0.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), with 0.02% or 1186.0 shares worth $4222.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.