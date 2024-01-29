Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Shares Might Go Down -98.67% This Year

In today’s recent session, 1.61 million shares of the Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) have been traded, and its beta is 2.77. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.13, and it changed around -$0.01 or -6.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $0.20M. BRSH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.07, offering almost -9184.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.38% since then. We note from Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.02 million.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Instantly BRSH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -1.15% year-to-date, but still up 0.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) is -10.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.07 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 61.20% of Bruush Oral Care Inc. shares, and 0.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.84%. Bruush Oral Care Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Citadel Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.65% of the shares, which is about 3310.0 shares worth $778.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.63% or 3225.0 shares worth $758.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.