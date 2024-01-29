Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 7.99 million shares of the Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) were traded, and its beta was 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.06, and it changed around -$0.06 or -5.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $204.30M. BLUE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.82, offering almost -543.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 2.83% since then. We note from Bluebird bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.74 million.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) trade information

Instantly BLUE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.19% year-to-date, but still down -16.21% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) is -22.06% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 26.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).

Bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) estimates and forecasts

Bluebird bio Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -71.58 percent over the past six months and at a 47.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.14%. Bluebird bio Inc earnings are expected to increase by 43.96% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 45.80% per year for the next five years.

BLUE Dividends

Bluebird bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 27 and April 01.

Bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.37% of Bluebird bio Inc shares, and 49.09% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.27%. Bluebird bio Inc stock is held by 240 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 15.29% of the shares, which is about 16.36 million shares worth $53.82 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.22% or 8.79 million shares worth $28.93 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 13.88 million shares worth $52.34 million, making up 12.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 3.39 million shares worth around $11.15 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.