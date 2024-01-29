Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ: BNGO): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) were traded, and its beta was 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -1.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.38M. BNGO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -1555.74% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.56% since then. We note from Bionano Genomics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) trade information

Instantly BNGO has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.61% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -35.45% year-to-date, but still down -2.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO) is -38.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

Bionano Genomics Inc (BNGO) estimates and forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -78.19 percent over the past six months and at a 52.61% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.80%.

BNGO Dividends

Bionano Genomics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Bionano Genomics Inc (NASDAQ:BNGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Bionano Genomics Inc shares, and 13.26% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.33%. Bionano Genomics Inc stock is held by 69 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.11% of the shares, which is about 1.45 million shares worth $0.89 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.74% or 0.61 million shares worth $0.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.89 million shares worth $0.54 million, making up 2.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.