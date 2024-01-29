Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.43, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.11B. BCRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.98, offering almost -102.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.23% since then. We note from Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) trade information

Instantly BCRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -9.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.47% over the last five days. On the other hand, Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) is -12.36% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.85 day(s).

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX) estimates and forecasts

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -29.36 percent over the past six months and at a 18.80% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 36.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 21.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $90.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. to make $87.65 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $79.55 million and $68.78 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -11.25%. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 21.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 44.80% per year for the next five years.

BCRX Dividends

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 19 and February 23.

Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.23% of Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 89.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.88%. Biocryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 322 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.18% of the shares, which is about 15.5 million shares worth $109.09 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.96% or 15.09 million shares worth $106.23 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 8.22 million shares worth $58.41 million, making up 4.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 5.86 million shares worth around $41.26 million, which represents about 3.09% of the total shares outstanding.