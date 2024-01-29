Big Lots Inc (NYSE: BIG): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) were traded, and its beta was 2.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.11, and it changed around -$0.36 or -5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $178.53M. BIG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.97, offering almost -226.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.47, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.21% since then. We note from Big Lots Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -21.57% year-to-date, but still down -0.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) is -20.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.22 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Big Lots Inc (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Big Lots Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -39.50 percent over the past six months and at a -89.77% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.43 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Big Lots Inc to make $1.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.54 billion and $1.19 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -7.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -10.90%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 29 and March 04. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.91 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.30. It is important to note, however, that the 4.91% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.56% of Big Lots Inc shares, and 75.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.51%. Big Lots Inc stock is held by 179 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.77% of the shares, which is about 3.14 million shares worth $27.76 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.75% or 2.26 million shares worth $19.98 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $12.59 million, making up 4.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $7.33 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.