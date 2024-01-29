Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE: GOLD): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 3.46 million shares of the Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) have been traded, and its beta is 0.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.49, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.19B. GOLD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.75, offering almost -33.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.82, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.78% since then. We note from Barrick Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 19.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.04 million.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) trade information

Instantly GOLD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.26% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -14.37% year-to-date, but still down -0.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD) is -16.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corp. (GOLD) estimates and forecasts

Barrick Gold Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.78 percent over the past six months and at a 5.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 6.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 85.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 3.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Barrick Gold Corp. to make $2.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.77 billion and $2.64 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.65%. Barrick Gold Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 6.47% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 6.70% per year for the next five years.

GOLD Dividends

Barrick Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 14. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.60 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.60% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:GOLD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.61% of Barrick Gold Corp. shares, and 63.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 64.23%. Barrick Gold Corp. stock is held by 1,157 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.28% of the shares, which is about 75.22 million shares worth $1.27 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.51% or 61.61 million shares worth $1.04 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Income Fund of America Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 61.9 million shares worth $900.7 million, making up 3.53% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Income Fund of America Inc held roughly 32.18 million shares worth around $468.24 million, which represents about 1.83% of the total shares outstanding.