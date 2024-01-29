Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 1.21 million shares of the Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.77, and it changed around -$0.15 or -2.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $428.13M. CDMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.05, offering almost -210.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.88% since then. We note from Avid Bioservices Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) trade information

Instantly CDMO has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 4.15% year-to-date, but still up 9.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) is 1.96% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) estimates and forecasts

Avid Bioservices Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.27 percent over the past six months and at a -87.50% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -6.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $34.19 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc to make $41.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Avid Bioservices Inc earnings are expected to increase by -2700.00% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 15.00% per year for the next five years.

CDMO Dividends

Avid Bioservices Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.