Are Irobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.32 million shares of the Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) were traded, and its beta was 0.99. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.99, and it changed around -$0.59 or -3.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $473.51M. IRBT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.49, offering almost -203.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.18% since then. We note from Irobot Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.53 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.59 million.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Instantly IRBT has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -56.10% year-to-date, but still down -1.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) is -55.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.02 day(s).

Irobot Corp earnings are expected to increase by -78.88% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 29.00% per year for the next five years.

IRBT Dividends

Irobot Corp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 12 and February 16.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.67% of Irobot Corp shares, and 82.92% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.32%. Irobot Corp stock is held by 312 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 16.89% of the shares, which is about 4.68 million shares worth $211.63 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.59% or 2.93 million shares worth $132.72 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.86 million shares worth $70.61 million, making up 6.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Primecap Odyssey Growth Fund held roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $41.62 million, which represents about 3.76% of the total shares outstanding.