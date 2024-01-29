Anavex Life Sciences Corporation: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of AVXL Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.02 million shares of the Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) were traded, and its beta was 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.33, and it changed around -$0.31 or -4.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $519.63M. AVXL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.93, offering almost -88.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 22.59% since then. We note from Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.42 million.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) trade information

Instantly AVXL has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.01% year-to-date, but still up 4.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL) is -32.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.66 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.87 day(s).

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (AVXL) estimates and forecasts

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -17.36 percent over the past six months and at a 11.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 15.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.03%.

AVXL Dividends

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 05 and February 09.

Anavex Life Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:AVXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.14% of Anavex Life Sciences Corporation shares, and 31.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.09%. Anavex Life Sciences Corporation stock is held by 201 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.25% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $48.28 million.

State Street Corporation, with 5.38% or 4.41 million shares worth $35.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 2.95 million shares worth $23.34 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.27 million shares worth around $18.43 million, which represents about 2.77% of the total shares outstanding.