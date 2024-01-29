An Analysis Of GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRI), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) have been traded, and its beta is -1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around $0.07 or 23.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.65M. GRI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.90, offering almost -9872.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.43% since then. We note from GRI Bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 89070.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 427.33K.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) trade information

Instantly GRI has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 23.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.18% year-to-date, but still up 25.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI) is 6.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.16 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.02 day(s).

GRI Dividends

GRI Bio Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 26.

GRI Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GRI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.69% of GRI Bio Inc shares, and 6.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.27%. GRI Bio Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Altium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 39.89% of the shares, which is about 1.18 million shares worth $5.01 million.

Geode Capital Management, LLC, with 0.50% or 14878.0 shares worth $63231.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2023. The former held 275.0 shares worth $1643.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 318.0 shares worth around $1900.0, which represents about 0.01% of the total shares outstanding.