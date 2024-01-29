American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ: AMSC): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.77, and it changed around $0.52 or 3.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $423.29M. AMSC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.37, offering almost -26.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.63, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.64% since then. We note from American Superconductor Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 666.06K.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) trade information

Instantly AMSC has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 23.61% year-to-date, but still up 42.40% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC) is 20.79% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

American Superconductor Corp. (AMSC) estimates and forecasts

American Superconductor Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 62.96 percent over the past six months and at a 82.52% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 89.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 28.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $35.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect American Superconductor Corp. to make $33.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.74 million and $27.75 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 12.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.17%. American Superconductor Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 93.85% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 25.00% per year for the next five years.

AMSC Dividends

American Superconductor Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 30 and February 05.

American Superconductor Corp. (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.47% of American Superconductor Corp. shares, and 46.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.59%. American Superconductor Corp. stock is held by 94 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.36% of the shares, which is about 2.23 million shares worth $13.95 million.

Royce & Associates LP, with 6.16% or 1.86 million shares worth $11.67 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $5.16 million, making up 2.72% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Royce Opportunity Fund held roughly 0.71 million shares worth around $4.41 million, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.