American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) Is Something To Consider Today.

In today’s recent session, 9.22 million shares of the American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.57. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.05, and it changed around -$0.08 or -0.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.83B. AAL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.08, offering almost -26.78% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 27.84% since then. We note from American Airlines Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 37.18 million.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) trade information

Instantly AAL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 9.50% year-to-date, but still up 10.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) is 7.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 49.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.43 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) estimates and forecasts

American Airlines Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.39 percent over the past six months and at a -18.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -16.77%. American Airlines Group Inc earnings are expected to increase by -13.30% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.70% per year for the next five years.

AAL Dividends

American Airlines Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 29.

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.30% of American Airlines Group Inc shares, and 60.27% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.07%. American Airlines Group Inc stock is held by 775 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.97% of the shares, which is about 78.22 million shares worth $1.4 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 5.71% or 37.32 million shares worth $669.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 20.31 million shares worth $364.29 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held roughly 19.04 million shares worth around $341.65 million, which represents about 2.91% of the total shares outstanding.