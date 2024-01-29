Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.12 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) were traded, and its beta was 0.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.62, and it changed around $0.12 or 8.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $305.19M. AKBA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.84, offering almost -13.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 69.75% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.55 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has showed a green trend with a performance of 8.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 30.65% year-to-date, but still up 15.71% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 36.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.33 day(s).

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA) estimates and forecasts

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.58 percent over the past six months and at a 25.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -33.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $55.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Akebia Therapeutics Inc. to make $41.61 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $55.18 million and $40.13 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 1.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.17%.

AKBA Dividends

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 07 and March 11.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.61% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 27.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.58%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Alerce Investment Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.61% of the shares, which is about 16.21 million shares worth $14.83 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.15% or 7.81 million shares worth $7.15 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.07 million shares worth $3.72 million, making up 2.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 2.6 million shares worth around $2.38 million, which represents about 1.38% of the total shares outstanding.