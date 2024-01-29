Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX: MIMO): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 8.45 million shares of the Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.24, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $17.99M. MIMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 70.83% since then. We note from Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 69.58 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.78 million.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Instantly MIMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 167.78% year-to-date, but still up 14.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) is 183.53% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.04 day(s).

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 61.74 percent over the past six months and at a 82.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -48.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Airspan Networks Holdings Inc to make $20.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $45.25 million and $41.66 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -64.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -50.50%.

MIMO Dividends

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.05% of Airspan Networks Holdings Inc shares, and 42.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.51%. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc stock is held by 30 institutions, with Oak Management Corp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 38.40% of the shares, which is about 28.64 million shares worth $4.76 million.

Softbank Group Corporation, with 17.14% or 12.78 million shares worth $2.13 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $0.1 million, making up 0.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.39 million shares worth around $65526.0, which represents about 0.53% of the total shares outstanding.