Agilon Health Inc (NYSE: AGL) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 6.3 million shares of the Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) were traded, and its beta was 0.41. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.82, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.36B. AGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -405.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.34% since then. We note from Agilon Health Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.95 million.

Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -53.63% year-to-date, but still down -8.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agilon Health Inc (NYSE:AGL) is -53.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 47.49 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.28 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Agilon Health Inc (AGL) estimates and forecasts

Agilon Health Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -68.96 percent over the past six months and at a -19.23% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -78.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 65.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.02 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Agilon Health Inc to make $1.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $689.77 million and $1.14 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 36.60%.

AGL Dividends

Agilon Health Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.