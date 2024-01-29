AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.78 million shares of the AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) have been traded, and its beta is 3.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.09, and it changed around $0.0 or -2.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.90M. UAVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.60, offering almost -566.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 11.11% since then. We note from AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.17 million.

Instantly UAVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.73% year-to-date, but still up 8.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX:UAVS) is -15.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.03 day(s).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 02 and April 08.

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.92% of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. shares, and 7.29% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.37%. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stock is held by 64 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.62% of the shares, which is about 3.09 million shares worth $0.71 million.

Walleye Capital LLC, with 2.52% or 2.97 million shares worth $0.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $0.45 million, making up 1.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.92% of the total shares outstanding.