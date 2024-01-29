Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 28.25 million shares of the Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $176.32, and it changed around -$0.93 or -0.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $284.85B. AMD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $184.92, offering almost -4.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $72.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 59.15% since then. We note from Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 109.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 67.49 million.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) trade information

Instantly AMD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.61% year-to-date, but still up 4.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is 20.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 45.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.73 day(s).

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD) estimates and forecasts

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.09 percent over the past six months and at a -24.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -15.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 31 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.63 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 30 analysts expect Advanced Micro Devices Inc. to make $5.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.6 billion and $5.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -24.13% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.86% per year for the next five years.