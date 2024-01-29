Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ: AFIB): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 4.7 million shares of the Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) were traded, and its beta was 0.26. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.23, and it changed around -$0.08 or -24.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.83M. AFIB currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.96, offering almost -752.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.43% since then. We note from Acutus Medical Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.86 million.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) trade information

Instantly AFIB has showed a red trend with a performance of -24.84% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 15.40% year-to-date, but still up 31.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) is 23.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.36 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Acutus Medical Inc (AFIB) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Acutus Medical Inc to make $6.81 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.96 million and $4.17 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 33.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 63.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.40%.

AFIB Dividends

Acutus Medical Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 14 and March 18.

Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.27% of Acutus Medical Inc shares, and 29.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.69%. Acutus Medical Inc stock is held by 36 institutions, with Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.09% of the shares, which is about 2.66 million shares worth $2.36 million.

Orbimed Advisors LLC., with 9.05% or 2.65 million shares worth $2.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 0.84 million shares worth $0.74 million, making up 2.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.95% of the total shares outstanding.