A Business Review Of Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ATXI) And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 2.95 million shares of the Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) were traded, and its beta was -0.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.15, and it changed around $0.01 or 6.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.60M. ATXI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.60, offering almost -966.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.24 million.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Instantly ATXI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.83% year-to-date, but still up 7.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) is -7.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.30%.

ATXI Dividends

Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.08% of Avenue Therapeutics Inc shares, and 8.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.28%. Avenue Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 17 institutions, with Sabby Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.17% of the shares, which is about 0.55 million shares worth $0.65 million.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with 0.59% or 52986.0 shares worth $61993.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 9082.0 shares worth $10625.0, making up 0.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Series Total Market Index Fund held roughly 6236.0 shares worth around $6766.0, which represents about 0.07% of the total shares outstanding.