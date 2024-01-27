Why Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD)’s traded shares stood at 0.87 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $18.80, to imply an increase of 3.75% or $0.68 in intraday trading. The LSPD share’s 52-week high remains $21.71, putting it -15.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 34.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.23. The company has a valuation of $2.87B, with an average of 0.74 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 947.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) trade information

After registering a 3.75% upside in the last session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.31, jumping 3.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.02%, and -8.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.43%. Short interest in Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD) saw shorts transact 4.19 million shares and set a 3.67 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Lightspeed Commerce Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) shares are 12.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 147.06% against 9.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 24.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $236.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 14 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $229.09 million.

LSPD Dividends

Lightspeed Commerce Inc has its next earnings report out on February 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Lightspeed Commerce Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE:LSPD)’s Major holders

Lightspeed Commerce Inc insiders hold 9.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.55% of the shares at 64.91% float percentage. In total, 58.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 24.29 million shares (or 15.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $410.92 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FIL LTD with 16.92 million shares, or about 11.09% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $286.24 million.

We also have Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2023, Artisan International Small-Mid Fund holds roughly 2.74 million shares. This is just over 1.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46.41 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.83 million, or 1.20% of the shares, all valued at about 32.1 million.