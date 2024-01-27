Why EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: EH) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.14, to imply an increase of 1.25% or $0.15 in intraday trading. The EH share’s 52-week high remains $25.78, putting it -112.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.63. The company has a valuation of $496.28M, with an average of 0.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 855.00K shares over the past 3 months.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

After registering a 1.25% upside in the last session, EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.79, jumping 1.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.65%, and -28.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -27.74%. Short interest in EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:EH) saw shorts transact 8.05 million shares and set a 12.93 days time to cover.

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR (EH) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 28.60% this quarter before jumping 57.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 153.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.82 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $10.42 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.27 million and $3.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 243.90% before jumping 222.30% in the following quarter.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has its next earnings report out between March 20 and March 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. EHang Holdings Ltd ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.