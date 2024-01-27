Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) Up 31.39% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Rose 9.60% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s traded shares stood at 0.43 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.37, to imply a decrease of -0.72% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The VZLA share’s 52-week high remains $1.65, putting it -20.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.94. The company has a valuation of $283.92M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 306.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) trade information

After registering a -0.72% downside in the last session, Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4200, dropping -0.72% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.87%, and 10.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.60%. Short interest in Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA) saw shorts transact 0.34 million shares and set a 1.04 days time to cover.

Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Vizsla Silver Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares are 21.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.67% against -7.80%.

VZLA Dividends

Vizsla Silver Corp has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Vizsla Silver Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Vizsla Silver Corp (AMEX:VZLA)’s Major holders

Vizsla Silver Corp insiders hold 11.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.17% of the shares at 33.91% float percentage. In total, 30.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 15.68 million shares (or 7.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $19.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sprott Inc. with 15.07 million shares, or about 7.25% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $18.39 million.

We also have Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vizsla Silver Corp (VZLA) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Franklin Gold and Precious Metals Fund holds roughly 11.05 million shares. This is just over 5.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.71 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.0 million, or 2.40% of the shares, all valued at about 5.4 million.