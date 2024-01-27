Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) Is 64.5% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.28, to imply a decrease of -0.43% or -$0.14 in intraday trading. The TWST share’s 52-week high remains $39.74, putting it -23.11% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.46. The company has a valuation of $1.87B, with an average of 0.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) trade information

After registering a -0.43% downside in the last session, Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.23, dropping -0.43% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.93%, and -16.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -12.43%. Short interest in Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST) saw shorts transact 12.56 million shares and set a 8.27 days time to cover.

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Twist Bioscience Corp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares are 29.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 16.02% against 15.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -5.40% this quarter before jumping 26.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $67.58 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $70.09 million.

TWST Dividends

Twist Bioscience Corp has its next earnings report out on February 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Twist Bioscience Corp has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ:TWST)’s Major holders

Twist Bioscience Corp insiders hold 1.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 109.54% of the shares at 111.50% float percentage. In total, 109.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2023, the company held over 7.21 million shares (or 12.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $232.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.08 million shares, or about 10.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2023, these shares were worth $196.27 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 3.67 million shares. This is just over 6.34% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $118.33 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.02 million, or 5.22% of the shares, all valued at about 97.39 million.