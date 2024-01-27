This Week’s 16.88% Gain In I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ: IMAB) Taught Us Something New

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.80, to imply a decrease of -0.55% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The IMAB share’s 52-week high remains $7.00, putting it -288.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.16. The company has a valuation of $147.42M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 651.08K shares over the past 3 months.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) trade information

After registering a -0.55% downside in the last session, I-Mab ADR (IMAB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9600, dropping -0.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.88%, and 13.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.26%. Short interest in I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB) saw shorts transact 1.51 million shares and set a 1.93 days time to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

I-Mab ADR (IMAB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing I-Mab ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares are -35.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.80% against 15.10%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.98% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -29.89% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.00% annually.

IMAB Dividends

I-Mab ADR has its next earnings report out between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. I-Mab ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

I-Mab ADR (NASDAQ:IMAB)’s Major holders

I-Mab ADR insiders hold 0.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 54.02% of the shares at 54.45% float percentage. In total, 54.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by HHLR Advisors, LTD. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 6.91 million shares (or 8.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group Inc with 2.12 million shares, or about 2.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $6.32 million.

We also have Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the I-Mab ADR (IMAB) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2023, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 0.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 0.87% of the shares, all valued at about 2.07 million.