This Week’s 0.46% Gain In Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: PRME) Taught Us Something New

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.53, to imply a decrease of -2.25% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The PRME share’s 52-week high remains $21.48, putting it -228.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.54. The company has a valuation of $635.50M, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 562.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) trade information

After registering a -2.25% downside in the last session, Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.00, dropping -2.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.46%, and -29.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.30%. Short interest in Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME) saw shorts transact 8.09 million shares and set a 14.29 days time to cover.

Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Prime Medicine Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) shares are -54.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.61% against 15.10%.

PRME Dividends

Prime Medicine Inc has its next earnings report out in February. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Prime Medicine Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Prime Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:PRME)’s Major holders

Prime Medicine Inc insiders hold 31.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.01% of the shares at 89.54% float percentage. In total, 61.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Alphabet Inc.. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 11.86 million shares (or 12.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $173.79 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 4.04 million shares, or about 4.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $59.17 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Prime Medicine Inc (PRME) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2023, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 2.3 million shares. This is just over 2.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $21.91 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.36 million, or 1.40% of the shares, all valued at about 19.98 million.