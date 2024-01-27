This Is A Time To Invest In Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.64 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.33. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.20, to imply a decrease of -1.23% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The PSTX share’s 52-week high remains $8.82, putting it -175.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.54. The company has a valuation of $305.98M, with an average of 0.67 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 883.55K shares over the past 3 months.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

After registering a -1.23% downside in the last session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.42, dropping -1.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.94%, and -4.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -4.76%. Short interest in Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw shorts transact 2.95 million shares and set a 4.17 days time to cover.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Poseida Therapeutics Inc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) shares are 95.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -68.54% against 15.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -64.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.65 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2024, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $14.2 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.05 million and $10.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -33.80% before jumping 37.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.82% for the past 5-year period. While 2024 is set for a -68.54% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.70% annually.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc has its next earnings report out between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Poseida Therapeutics Inc has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Poseida Therapeutics Inc insiders hold 34.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.71% of the shares at 72.96% float percentage. In total, 47.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2023, the company held over 13.02 million shares (or 14.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 5.97 million shares, or about 6.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2023, these shares were worth $10.52 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poseida Therapeutics Inc (PSTX) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2023, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.81 million shares. This is just over 3.24% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.88 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.95 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 4.07 million.